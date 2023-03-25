Bruins beat Lightning to clinch Atlantic Division title at TD Garden

Ullmark (26 saves) improved to a league-best 36-5-1, continuing his march to the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender.

The win, their 56th of the season, left the Bruins within one victory of the club record set by the 1970-71 Big, Bad Bruins. The Bruins, who also clinched the Atlantic Division title, lead the league with 117 points.

The Bruins motored along to their sixth consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon, pinning a 2-1 loss on the Lightning at the Garden behind goals by Patrice Bergeron and Garnet “Ace” Hathaway, and the steady netminding of Linus Ullmark.

Hathaway’s goal, his third since being acquired from Washington at the trade deadline, snapped a 1-1 tie with 2:28 to go in the second.

Advertisement

Grinding his way low in the slot, after slipping behind the Lightning defensemen, Hathaway used a quick stick to flick the puck by Andrei Vasilevskiy after the goaltender initially turned away a long-range wrister by Matt Grzelcyk. Vasilevskiy let the puck pop up and Hathaway batted it home to break the knot.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The sides came out of the first period even, 1-1, the Lightning lucky not to be out of it after giving the Bruins five cracks on the power play.

The Bruins struck only once on the advantage, with Bergeron cashing in on linemate Brad Marchand’s shot/pass from low in the left circle. The ricochet shot appeared to fool Vasilevskiy, or he simply lost track of what initially looked like a low-percentage shot off Marchand’s stick.

The Lightning pulled even while the Bruins were working with one of those first-period power plays. Defensive stalwart Victor Hedman fired a long-range shot off left wing, just inside the offensive blue line, and the puck ramped by Ullmark off the stick of Charlie McAvoy.

It was the first shorthanded goal of Hedman’s career, which now spans 967 regular-season games.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.