BU men’s hockey headed to Frozen Four after edging Cornell in NCAA regional final

Senior Ethan Phillips gave the Terriers some breathing room in the third period when he forced a turnover in the neutral zone. Senior Matt Brown tracked down the loose puck and sent it ahead to Phillips, who had taken off and skated in on a breakaway. Cornell goalie Ian Shane made the initial save, but Phillips was able to knock in the rebound to give BU a 2-0 lead at 8:26 of the third. It was the second goal of the tournament for Phillips, who tallied a goal and two assists in the semifinal win over Western Michigan on Thursday.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Boston University men’s hockey team is headed back to the Frozen Four for the first time in eight years. The Terriers prevailed over Cornell, 2-1, at SNHU Arena on Saturday and will face the winner of Minnesota and St. Cloud State at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay on April 6.

Goalie Drew Commesso did the rest, the Norwell native stopping 13 of 14 shots, with Cornell unable to score until there were 29 seconds remaining and Shane pulled for the extra skater.

BU took a 1-0 lead into the third period, registering the game’s only goal at 2:12 of the second period when junior Dylan Peterson forced a turnover behind the Cornell net, and freshman Jeremy Wilmer was able to send the puck out front to senior Wilmer Skoog, who buried it past Shane.

BU went on the power play minutes later when Cornell senior Zach Tupker went off for a cross-check, but the Terriers could not expand the lead.

It marked 19 straight penalties killed off by the Big Red, a streak that extended back to Feb. 17.

Neither team was able to muster much offense through the first 40 minutes, with BU holding a 13-11 edge in shots. Each team had two power plays, but could not capitalize. The Terriers were able to block 16 shots, while Commesso had the answer for the 11 that managed to make their way through. Freshman Quinn Hutson nearly doubled the lead on a breakaway a little more than 14 minutes into the second period, his shot beating Shane but hitting the right post.

It was a different look from when the teams met during the regular season, a 4-3 victory for BU at Agganis Arena on Jan. 14 in which the Terriers landed 40 shots on goal. Cornell leads the nation in the fewest shots allowed, surrendering just 20.6 per game. The Terriers did not lead in regulation until Lane Hutson scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, with BU coming back from a one-goal deficit to even the game on three separate occasions.

BU was looking for its first trip to the Frozen Four since 2015 and advanced to Saturday’s final with a 5-1 win over Western Michigan on Thursday, getting goals from five Terriers and 24 saves from Commesso.

Cornell was seeking its first Frozen Four appearance since 2003. The Big Red advanced to the regional final by defeating defending national champion Denver, 2-0, in the semifinal on Thursday. McShane recorded 27 saves to join Ken Dryden as the only Cornell goaltenders to post a shutout in the NCAA tournament.

It was the first postseason meeting between the teams since 2018, when the Terriers upset Cornell in the semifinal round of the Worcester Regional, 3-1.

