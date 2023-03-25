Ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic advances to its first men’s Final Four by knocking off Kansas State

FAU (35-3), making just its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament, won the East Region at Madison Square Garden and will head to Houston to play the winner of Sunday’s South Region final between Creighton and San Diego State. The winningest team in Division 1 this season had never won an NCAA Tournament game before ripping off four straight, all by single digits.

“I expect the prognosticators to pick us fifth in the Final Four,” fifth-year FAU coach Dusty May said.

NEW YORK — Alijah Martin, Vlad Goldin, and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic became the first and lowest-seeded team to reach this year’s Final Four as the Owls withstood another huge game by Markquis Nowell to beat Kansas State, 79-76, on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Martin scored 17 points, including a huge 3-pointer down the stretch, the 7-foot-1 Goldin had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Michael Forrest made four clutch free throws in the final 20 seconds for the Owls.

Nowell, the 5-foot-8 native New Yorker, was incredible again at The Garden, with 30 points, 12 assists, and 5 steals, coming off a record-breaking Sweet 16 game in which he set the NCAA Tournament record with 19 assists. He didn’t get enough help.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin was the only other player in double figures for Kansas State (26-10) with 14 points. Keyontae Johnson, the Wildcats’ leading scorer, fouled out with nine points.

Cam Carter made a 3-pointer from the wing with 22.8 seconds left to cut FAU’s lead to 75-74. Kansas State then fouled and sent Forrest to the line with 17.9 seconds left. The senior made both to push the lead to 3 points.

Nowell found Tomlin inside for a layup with 8.6 left to cut the lead to 1 again, and again K-State sent Forrest to the line. With 6.9 left, he again made both free throws.

Advertisement

With no timeouts left, Nowell rushed down the court, gave up the ball to Ismael Massoud outside the 3-point line, and never got it back. FAU’s Johnell Davis swiped it away and time ran out.