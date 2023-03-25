Saturday’s spring training report: Red Sox Opening Day starter Corey Kluber goes four innings in final tuneup

BREAKDOWN: Corey Kluber threw 62 pitches over four innings in his final start before Opening Day. He allowed three runs on four hits. A lineup of Triple A players was held to four hits by six Rays pitchers. Enmanuel Valdez had a two-run homer off Yonny Chirinos. Jose Siri had a straight steal of home for the Rays in the seventh inning off an inattentive Durbin Feltman. Sox shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer was 1 for 1 with a stolen base. The game finished in 2 hours, 6 minutes.

NEXT: The Sox host the Twins on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. You’ll want to fly down as it’s the deciding game of the vaunted Chairman’s Cup series. The teams split their first four games. The Sox will start Chris Sale against Sonny Gray. NESN has the game.

