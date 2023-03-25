Sharks sign Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun to two-year contract

The San Jose Sharks signed Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun to a two-year contract a day after Thrun’s college career ended with the Crimson’s 8-1 loss to Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Sharks traded a 2024 third-round pick to Anaheim last month to acquire the rights to Thrun, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. San Jose had until Aug. 15 to sign him or he would have become an unrestricted free agent. Thrun will immediately join the Sharks’ roster and the contract will run through next season.