Emil Bocek, last Czech RAF pilot during WWII, dies at 100

PRAGUE — Emil Bocek, the last living Czech pilot who fought the Nazis while serving with Britain’s Royal Air Force during World War II, has died at age 100.

A community center for war veterans in the Czech Republic city of Brno, his hometown, said Mr. Bocek died on Saturday. The Czech Defense Ministry confirmed his death. No further details were given.

“General Bocek was fighting for our country to be democratic, free and independent,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.