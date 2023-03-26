Top Places to Work nominations now open

Did your company do something extraordinary for employees last year? Or maybe it’s always been a great place to work: open to new ideas, supportive of staff members’ needs, and overflowing with fun perks like, say, a workers vs. executives dunk-tank day.

If so, your employer is a perfect candidate for the Globe’s 16th annual Top Places to Work awards. Any organization with 50 or more employees in Massachusetts is eligible: private and public companies, nonprofits, and government agencies. Once a company is nominated, employees fill out an anonymous 24-question survey that includes questions about management, flexibility, and values.

Surveys are administered between April and July by the Globe’s research partner, Energage, which conducts similar Top Workplaces surveys in 62 markets. Last year, 75,837 employees at 381 companies in Massachusetts went through the process, and 150 workplaces were recognized.