Top Places to Work nominations now open

Did your company do something extraordinary for employees last year? Or maybe it’s always been a great place to work: open to new ideas, supportive of staff members’ needs, and overflowing with fun perks like, say, a workers vs. executives dunk-tank day.
If so, your employer is a perfect candidate for the Globe’s 16th annual Top Places to Work awards. Any organization with 50 or more employees in Massachusetts is eligible: private and public companies, nonprofits, and government agencies. Once a company is nominated, employees fill out an anonymous 24-question survey that includes questions about management, flexibility, and values.
Surveys are administered between April and July by the Globe’s research partner, Energage, which conducts similar Top Workplaces surveys in 62 markets. Last year, 75,837 employees at 381 companies in Massachusetts went through the process, and 150 workplaces were recognized.
In December, the Globe will publish this year’s list of winners, broken down into four size categories, in a special Globe Magazine section detailing what makes these organizations stand out. A few highlights from the 2022 list: a biotech with a “bring your parents to work day,” employers that handed out raises to combat inflation, and, yes, a metal manufacturing company CEO willing to take a turn in a dunk tank.
To nominate your company, go to bostonglobe.com/nominate or call 617-674-2286. The deadline is May 5, and it’s free to participate.
Organizations that make the list say it’s a great recruiting tool. And at a time when attracting and holding on to employees is top of mind for many companies, it’s tough to beat an award showing that employees love working there.
