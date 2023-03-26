Authorities recover rifle stolen from State Police cruiser in Malden

A rifle stolen from a State Police cruiser in Malden was recovered in the Boston area Sunday afternoon, State Police said.

The gun was taken Thursday from a marked cruiser that was parked in the garage of a residential complex, the Globe reported. The cruiser was locked, and the rifle was secured in a mount when it was broken into during the overnight hours.

State Police said in a statement Sunday afternoon that the rifle was recovered “a short time ago,” though it was not clear exactly where or when the rifle was located.