Authorities recover rifle stolen from State Police cruiser in Malden

A rifle stolen from a State Police cruiser in Malden was recovered in the Boston area Sunday afternoon, State Police said.
The gun was taken Thursday from a marked cruiser that was parked in the garage of a residential complex, the Globe reported. The cruiser was locked, and the rifle was secured in a mount when it was broken into during the overnight hours.
State Police said in a statement Sunday afternoon that the rifle was recovered “a short time ago,” though it was not clear exactly where or when the rifle was located.
“There is no evidence that the rifle was used in the commission of a subsequent crime,” the statement said.
Advertisement
The incident is under investigation, the statement said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.