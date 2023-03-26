Boston teenager dies after skiing accident in New Hampshire

Henniker police confirmed the 15-year-old boy, who they did not immediately identify, was rescued by the local ski patrol and sent to a nearby hospital, but did not survive. A police spokesperson said the department did not have any additional details on the accident, which was handled by the Henniker fire and rescue department.

A teenager from Boston died Saturday night after a skiing accident at the Pats Peak ski area in Henniker, N.H.

“Our sympathies go out to his family during this difficult time, and the staff of Pats Peak is greatly saddened by this incident tonight,” Kris Blomback, general manager of the ski resort, told WMUR in a statement.

The boy was skiing with his family when the accident took place, around 6:35 p.m., Blomback said.

The boy was then transported by ski patrol to the mountain base. There the Henniker Rescue Squad waited to rush him to the Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Blomback told WMUR.

Representatives from Pats Peak and the Henniker Rescue Squad could not immediately be reached for comment.

The boy reportedly crashed on Pats Peak’s Duster trail, an intermediate route running from the summit to about halfway down the mountain. The ski resort, which opened in 1963, features 28 trails and 11 lifts.

All trails and lifts were open Sunday afternoon, according to the Pats Peak website.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The boy’s death comes less than a week after a 67-year-old skier from Shrewsbury died after colliding with a tree on Wachusett Mountain, a Massachusetts ski resort in Worcester County.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.