Former Long Island Rail Road president at top of list for MBTA general manager’s job, people familiar with matter say

Eng is currently executive vice president at the engineering consultant firm The LiRo group, according to its website. Before that, he was president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Long Island Rail Road, or LIRR, from 2018 to early last year, when he announced his retirement.

The people with knowledge of the decision said the administration had zeroed in on Eng and could make the announcement as soon as Monday, filling the vacant post atop the troubled agency after a months-long search.

Governor Maura Healey’s administration’s high stakes search for a new general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is closing in on Phillip Eng, the former president of the Long Island commuter rail system, according to two people familiar with the matter.

A Healey spokesperson declined to comment Sunday.

As LIRR president, Eng oversaw a workforce of more than 7,000 people. Before he took the helm, the LIRR was providing its worst on-time performance in 18 years, the New York state comptroller found. Under his watch, on-time performance steadily improved. Notably, the agency has only trains, no buses. Prior to that, he was the chief operating officer of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and an executive deputy commissioner at the New York State Department of Transportation, according to his MTA bio.

The MBTA is in charge of the T’s subway and bus systems, commuter rail, ferries, and paratransit, together serving 176 cities and towns in the state. Riders took 362 million trips on MBTA vehicles in fiscal year 2019 and 203 million trips in fiscal year 2022, according to an analysis from the Department of Transportation.

The next T general manager will have their work cut out for them, including the responsibility for complying with recently imposed federal safety orders, the T’s growing maintenance backlog, and several long-delayed and over-budget projects, including the new Orange and Red Line cars.

The Healey administration retained Krauthamer & Associates in December to find the next MBTA leader, one month after former general manager Steve Poftak announced he would step down in January. His departure came before his contract expired and as former governor Charlie Baker left office. Since then, Jeff Gonneville, the agency’s former chief operating officer, has been serving as interim general manager.

Healey has not yet appointed anyone to the MBTA’s board of directors. Her Transportation Secretary, Gina Fiandaca, serves on the board.

The new general manager will take over at a time of high frustration among MBTA riders. Slow zones cover 27 percent of subway tracks after the T’s state oversight agency, the Department of Public Utilities, found track defects on the Red Line earlier this month that the T could not account for.

The T had already made drastic subway service cuts last summer amid a shortage of dispatchers. Those cuts remain in place, as the agency says it doesn’t have enough train operators or vehicles to restore service. Bus service, which was slashed repeatedly last year, is worsening as the agency’s efforts to hire and retain drivers have failed.

Making matters worse, several major MBTA projects related to safety, such as the new Red and Orange Line cars and the Green Line collision prevention system, are years behind schedule.

The T is also working to comply with the results of a Federal Transit Administration inspection that found that the T’s focus on long-term projects had come at the expense of day-to-day operations and safety. The inspection also directed the T to staff up, improve communication with front-line workers, and bolster safety checks, among dozens of required actions.

A 100-page report created by Healey’s transition committees may provide some insight into the work ahead for the new general manager. The report, which was obtained by the Globe, includes policy recommendations that are meant to inform planning for the first 100 days of the Healey administration.

The committee focused on transportation wrote in a memo that hiring leadership and making appointments to both the T and MassDOT boards were urgent needs. Specifically, the committee said the state must review existing leadership roles and create new ones within the transportation secretary’s office, search for a transportation safety chief, and hire a general manager for the T, according to a copy of the report obtained by the Globe.

Other urgent goals included making T and MassDOT board appointments that included a representative from the disability community, hiring 2,000 employees in the next year, examining employee onboarding practices, reviewing the bus network redesign plan, and creating a proposal for an alternative safety entity to provide oversight of the T.

The committee also set goals that could come in the near future, like raising the starting wage for MBTA employees, creating professional development programs, and reviewing elevator and escalator conditions.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.