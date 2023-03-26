fb-pixel Skip to main content

Large brush fire breaks out near Natick Mall

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated March 26, 2023, 1 hour ago
A brush fire broke out near the Natick Mall on Sunday afternoon, and was quickly contained, officials said.Natick Fire Department

A large brush fire broke out and was later extinguished near the Natick Mall on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Strong wind gusts in the area knocked over a power line, causing a patch of grass to catch fire at around 3:17 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Victor Lipoma said. The fire spread quickly due to windy conditions, he said.

Natick firefighters approached the blaze from multiple sides, and brought the fire under control about an hour after it began, Lipoma said. No structures were damaged and no one was injured in the blaze.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

