Large brush fire breaks out near Natick Mall

A large brush fire broke out and was later extinguished near the Natick Mall on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Strong wind gusts in the area knocked over a power line, causing a patch of grass to catch fire at around 3:17 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Victor Lipoma said. The fire spread quickly due to windy conditions, he said.
this just happened at Wegmans Natick pic.twitter.com/Ncj5t2JIuW— BB (@WilliamBarry12) March 26, 2023
Natick firefighters approached the blaze from multiple sides, and brought the fire under control about an hour after it began, Lipoma said. No structures were damaged and no one was injured in the blaze.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.