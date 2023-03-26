fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man stabbed Saturday at MBTA’s Jackson Square station in Jamaica Plain

Stabbing injury was not life-threatening, police said

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated March 26, 2023, 30 minutes ago

A man was stabbed at the MBTA’s Orange Line Jackson Square station in Jamaica Plain on Saturday, according to Transit police. His injury was not life-threatening, police said.

The victim, who police didn’t identify, had engaged in a verbal dispute with several juvenile men, according to Transit police Superintendent Richard Sullivan. Their dispute became physical, leading to the stabbing, Sullivan said.

The victim was transported to a hospital for care, Sullivan said.

Sullivan did not confirm the time of the incident, say if any arrests had been made, or specify if one the juveniles stabbed the man.

The man was “uncooperative with officers,” Sullivan said.

Advertisement

No other information was immediately available.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.

Boston Globe video