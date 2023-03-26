Man stabbed Saturday at MBTA’s Jackson Square station in Jamaica Plain

A man was stabbed at the MBTA’s Orange Line Jackson Square station in Jamaica Plain on Saturday, according to Transit police. His injury was not life-threatening, police said.
The victim, who police didn’t identify, had engaged in a verbal dispute with several juvenile men, according to Transit police Superintendent Richard Sullivan. Their dispute became physical, leading to the stabbing, Sullivan said.
The victim was transported to a hospital for care, Sullivan said.
Sullivan did not confirm the time of the incident, say if any arrests had been made, or specify if one the juveniles stabbed the man.
The man was “uncooperative with officers,” Sullivan said.
Advertisement
No other information was immediately available.
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.