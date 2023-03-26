MBTA bus involved in Route 1 crash, people injured, officials say

An MBTA bus and three other vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 1 in Boston on Saturday, resulting in at least one person suffering injuries, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

It was unclear how many people sought treatment or how serious their injuries were. Three people were transported by ambulance to area hospitals, according to Erin Serino, deputy chief of staff for Boston Emergency Medical Services. She did not release details about their conditions or say whether they were on the bus or riding in other vehicles.

The crash was reported about 4:10 p.m. on the southbound side of Route 1 coming off the Tobin Bridge and approaching the City Square Tunnel in Charlestown, according to Sullivan. He said one vehicle was towed from the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.