Two people killed in Dennis duplex fire on Sunday morning

A man and a woman died in a fire that engulfed a residence in Dennis early Sunday morning, according to police and fire officials.

Firefighters responded around 6:52 a.m. to a reported blaze at 3 Niblick St., where they saw smoke coming from a two-story duplex, according to a statement by the Dennis fire and police departments, the State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

The firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit where it broke out, the statement said. The man and woman were found by officials inside the residence and transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where they died from injuries, the statement said. A dog also died in the fire.