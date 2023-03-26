Woman seriously injured in N.H. crash, in suspected road rage incident

Investigators determined that Katey L. Young, 34, of Walpole, N.H., operator of a brown 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis, was traveling northbound behind a red 2004 Chevy 1500 pick-up truck driven by Marshall C. Carrier, 17, of Claremont, N.H.

Troopers responded reports of a two-vehicle crash on Route 12 near Aldrich Road at approximately 4:42 p.m., the statement said.

A woman was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a crash in the southwestern New Hampshire town of Westmoreland late Saturday afternoon in what police suspect was a road rage incident, according to a statement from State Police.

Young attempted to pass Carrier’s truck and the vehicles collided, resulting in Young losing control of her vehicle and going off the southside of the roadway, according to authorities. Young’s vehicle hit an embankment and rolled on its roof, police said.

Advertisement

Young sustained injuries from the crash and was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center, according to police. Carrier was uninjured in the crash, but his vehicle sustained disabling damage, police said.

Route 12 was shut down temporarily so Young’s vehicle could be removed from the scene, police said. One traffic lane remained open for most of the investigation, according to police.

Westmoreland Fire Department, the Keene Ambulance, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation assisted at the scene, according to the statement.

The crash is being treated as a road rage incident and remains under investigation, the statement said. Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact Trooper Troy Couillard at 603-223-2162 or Troy.J.Couillard@dos.nh.gov.

Haley Hersey can be reached at haley.hersey@globe.com.