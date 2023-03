Kelsey McChane started the Buy Nothing Quincy South Facebook group. The easel and many toys in her daughter's room were received through the site. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

I was so glad to see the article by Diti Kohli, “Welcome to the ‘Buy Nothing’ revolution” (Page A1, March 20). It’s great that so many people are interested in spending less while keeping good stuff out of landfills. In our East Arlington neighborhood, we have “free shelves” where neighbors freely give and take useful items. We hope other neighborhoods will follow suit.