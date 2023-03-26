It’ll take more than single rooms to meet nursing home challenges

Margaret Morganroth Gullette calls for building “small houses” to care for every 10 to 12 residents in single rooms, which is the model being used for the new Veterans’ Home in Holyoke, formerly the Soldiers’ Home. This model is a worthy goal. Unfortunately, the current reality is that this is not a viable option under the current nursing home financial model, which is primarily funded through the state’s MassHealth. This covers the cost of care for 70 percent of our residents. By our estimate, MassHealth currently underfunds the daily care of 22,000 nursing facility residents by a total of more than $200 million annually.

“Everyone in a nursing home deserves a single room” (Ideas, March 19) purports to be a scholarly analysis of a complex issue, but it is spiced with uninformed comments about nursing home managers and caregivers who have dedicated themselves to caring for people who no longer can be cared for safely at home.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The capital costs alone for new construction of private rooms for the Medicaid population would total well over $1 billion and would drastically reduce overall bed capacity while leading to the eviction of at least 5,000 residents from their current placement in nursing home facilities.

Advertisement

The grim truth is that nursing homes are in crisis, with historic labor challenges and chronic underfunding. We’ve already had 25 closures of facilities in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic, making it increasingly difficult for consumers and hospital patients to access a local nursing home.

What we really need to do is adequately fund our long-term care sector, to the benefit of individuals who need this high level of care.

Tara Gregorio

President

Massachusetts Senior Care Association

Easton





Nursing home lobby’s clout blocks path to reforming the industry

Margaret Morganroth Gullette’s Ideas piece on the need for regulating nursing home occupancy is a welcome response to our post-pandemic rethink. Instead of finger-pointing, how about some policy-making? Starting with lower density and higher-paid staffing makes sense, but Gullette’s note about the clout of the nursing home industry lobby is a warning.

Advertisement

Callous profit-making can be bad for older residents’ health, quite literally. We elect legislators and state officials precisely to protect us and our families, and now they should do their job.

Robert J.S. Ross

Southborough

The writer is a professor emeritus of sociology.