The Bruins are in the midst of a historic season. Track all the records they’re set to break here.

The Boston Bruins are shattering NHL records left and right. And they still have 10 games left to play.
First-year coach Jim Montgomery has harnessed an offensive juggernaut that’s cruising to record wins and points. The goalie combination of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are protecting the net at a rate that could end up breaking the team’s best mark.
How to keep track of it all? That’s where we can help. We’re tabulating all the numbers after each game — bookmark this page to stay up on this historic season.
Click here to read the latest Bruins stories | Sign up to get emails with our best analysis and commentary
Advertisement
Wins
The Bruins notched their 56th win on March 25, a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Bruins are 56-11-5.
The Bruins’ franchise record is 57 wins, set by the 1970-71 team.
Here’s how this season compares among the Bruins’ best seasons in history:
The Bruins won their 50th game on March 11, a 3-2 victory over the Red Wings in their 64th contest of the season — the fastest any team has reached that mark.
Points
The Bruins have 117 points — far and away the most of any team this season.
They’re also on pace to break the 1976-77 Canadiens’ NHL-best mark of 132 points in a regular season.
Here’s a look at the teams in NHL history with the most points on the season.
The Bruins are the cream of the crop
The Bruins have been a scoring machine, notching 271 goals through 72 games — good for best in the Eastern Conference and No. 2 overall behind the Edmonton Oilers.
Boston clinched the Atlantic Division title with its win over Tampa Bay on March 25. It’s the Bruins’ first division title since 2019-20.
Here’s a look at how they’re scoring compared to the rest of the division.
Advertisement
Linus Ullmark’s record-setting season
The Bruins have an embarrassment of riches between the pipes. The combination of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman has been lights out. But Ullmark, in particular, is cruising toward the Vezina Trophy.
Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (36), goals-against average (1.95), and save percentage (.935).
See how his historic season compares to goaltending greats of the past.
Next stop: playoffs
The Boston Bruins clinched their spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on March 11. It only took them 64 games.
Boston has now advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for seven consecutive seasons, and is moving on to the postseason for the 76th time in franchise history. Only the Montreal Canadiens have more postseason appearances in NHL history (85).
Only two teams have punched their tickets to the playoffs in less time than the 2022-23 Bruins: The 1995-96 Red Wings (59) and the 1998-99 Dallas Stars (63).
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are scheduled to begin April 17.
Bruins’ remaining schedule
March 26: at Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m., NESN
March 28: vs. Nashville Predators, 7 p.m., NESN
March 30: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m., NESN
April 1: at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m., ABC, ESPN+
April 2: at St. Louis Blues, 3:30 p.m., TNT
April 6: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m., NESN
April 8: vs. New Jersey Devils, ABC, ESPN+
April 9: at Philadelphia Flyers, 6 p.m., TNT
April 11: vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m., NESN
April 13: at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m., NESN
Click here to read the latest Bruins stories | Sign up to get emails with the best analysis and commentary the region has to offer
Advertisement
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. John Hancock can be reached at john.hancock@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Hancock_JohnD.