Boston University draws early game to open men’s Frozen Four in Tampa

This year’s men’s Frozen Four will be a battle of New England against the Midwest.
Hockey East champion Boston University will face No. 1 overall seed Minnesota at 5 p.m. on April 6 in Tampa followed by ECAC regular-season champion Quinnipiac against Michigan, appearing in its record 27th Frozen Four.
Both games are scheduled to air on ESPN2. The winners will meet for the national championship on April 8.
BU (29-10-0) cemented its first Frozen Four spot since 2015 on Saturday night, beating Cornell, 2-1, to win the Manchester, N.H., regional. They are the lone Frozen Four entrant who wasn’t the top seed in its region; Cornell eliminated defending national champion Denver to make the final.
Minnesota (28-9-1), which lost in last year’s national semifinals, won the Fargo, N.D., regional by beating St. Cloud State later Saturday.
Quinnipiac (32-4-3) claimed the Bridgeport, Conn., regional on Sunday, following its 5-0 shutout of Merrimack on Friday with a 4-1 win over Ohio State. Michigan (26-11-3), like Minnesota headed back to a second straight Frozen Four, needed just 52 seconds of overtime in Allentown, Pa., to knock off Penn State, 2-1.