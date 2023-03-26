Boston University draws early game to open men’s Frozen Four in Tampa

This year’s men’s Frozen Four will be a battle of New England against the Midwest.

Hockey East champion Boston University will face No. 1 overall seed Minnesota at 5 p.m. on April 6 in Tampa followed by ECAC regular-season champion Quinnipiac against Michigan, appearing in its record 27th Frozen Four.

Both games are scheduled to air on ESPN2. The winners will meet for the national championship on April 8.