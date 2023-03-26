Harry Kane’s golden touch continued for England in 2-0 win against Ukraine

LONDON — Presented with a golden boot before kickoff, Harry Kane’s golden touch continued for England on Sunday as he struck a record-extending 55th goal for his country.

The Tottenham striker had already surpassed Wayne Rooney as the Three Lions’ outright leading scorer with his penalty in Thursday’s 2-1 win against Italy in Naples.

Back at Wembley, he got the chance to celebrate in front of his home fans with another goal in England's 2-0 win against Ukraine in the qualifiers for the European Championship.