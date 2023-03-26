Harvard women’s basketball falls to Columbia in WNIT quarterfinals

Columbia (27-5) beat Harvard twice in the regular season but lost to the Crimson in the opening round of the Ivy League tournament. The Lions exacted revenge with a significant surge in the third quarter. After leading, 27-23, at halftime, they used a 16-4 run to end the third quarter and stretch their lead from 47-39 to 63-43 early in the final frame.

The loss ends a strong playoff surge for the Crimson (20-12), who reached the round of 8 for the first time in any national postseason tournament. It also caps their first 20-win season since 2016-17.

Meeting for the fourth time this season, the Harvard women’s basketball team saw its WNIT tournament run end at the Great 8 Sunday afternoon in a 77-71 defeat at Ivy League rival Columbia.

Advertisement

Harvard had an admirable last gasp. The Crimson outscored Columbia, 23-5, at one point in the fourth quarter, cutting the gap to 2 points when McKenzie Forbes nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. But late turnovers and some big Lion offensive rebounds proved too much to overcome.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Sophomore Harmoni Turner led Harvard with 23 points. The effort caps an impressive individual WNIT from Turner that also included the program’s second triple-double ever in the first round against Towson (21 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds). Kaitlyn Davis powered the victorious Lions with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Carrie Moore ends the year with the winningest season for a first-year head coach in program history. After taking over for retired 40-year coach Kathy Delaney-Smith, Moore led Harvard to a 16-10 regular season and an Ivy League championship appearance (a loss to Princeton). The Crimson took down Towson, UMass, and Rhode Island in the WNIT Tournament.

Diamond Miller could be the key for Maryland against South Carolina

Aliyah Boston has played her share of All-Americans this season and each time, she and South Carolina have always ended up victorious.

Advertisement

Facing Maryland’s Diamond Miller, a second-team AP All-American, is nothing more than the next step of a journey focused on success.

“I take it as another game,” Boston, a three-time first-team All-American, said Sunday, “just the opposing five players that we have to play against.”

The top-seeded undefeated Gamecocks (35-0) face the Terrapins (28-6) on Monday night in the Greenville 1 Region for a trip to the Final Four in Dallas next week. It’s a rematch of a game at Maryland last November where South Carolina throttled the home team, 81-56.

The Terps were without Miller, the smooth, 6-foot-3-inch senior who leads the team with an average of 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds this season.

“I’m not sure at that point of the season whether we would have had Diamond, it would have made a difference,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said.

Miller has missed the past two games against South Carolina in 2021 and 2022 because of injury. Her lone appearance came in November 2019 when she and Boston were both freshmen.

Boston had 14 points and seven rebounds in the Gamecocks’ 63-54 win while Miller finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.







