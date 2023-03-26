Hobart tops Adrian to claim Division 3 men’s hockey title

BEVERLY –– In just the eighth overtime in NCAA Division 3 history, second-ranked Hobart took home the title for the first time in program history, defeating No. 3 Adrian, 3-2, in overtime. Wil Crane, a junior forward who played for the New Hampshire Monarchs, cashed in for the overtime winner 14:56 into overtime.

Sophomore defenseman Matthew Perryman fired a shot from the point that was blocked and Crane served as Johnny-on-the-spot, firing the loose puck from the left circle into an open net.