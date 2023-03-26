Hobart tops Adrian to claim Division 3 men’s hockey title

BEVERLY –– In just the eighth overtime in NCAA Division 3 history, second-ranked Hobart took home the title for the first time in program history, defeating No. 3 Adrian, 3-2, in overtime. Wil Crane, a junior forward who played for the New Hampshire Monarchs, cashed in for the overtime winner 14:56 into overtime.
Sophomore defenseman Matthew Perryman fired a shot from the point that was blocked and Crane served as Johnny-on-the-spot, firing the loose puck from the left circle into an open net.
Endicott College served as the host of the national championship. Sophomores Shane Shell and Luke Aquaro tallied and freshman Damon Beaver made 35 saves for the Statesmen (29-2-0). Seniors Ty Enns and Matus Spodniak scored for the Bulldogs (25-5-2).
