Jaylen Brown, Celtics don’t mess around with Spurs in TD Garden rout

Brown later stressed that he was not talking about all fans, but his words seemed to resonate Sunday night. When Brown went to the bench midway through the fourth quarter after scoring 41 points in his team’s 137-93 romp over the Spurs, he received a loud and lengthy standing ovation, an unusually strong reaction to a very good game.

“It is a part of the fan base that exists within Celtics nation that is problematic,” Brown said. “If you have a bad game, they tie it to your personal character.”

In an interview with The New York Times earlier this month , Celtics forward Jaylen Brown described issues he has with a segment of Celtics supporters. He said it bothered him some fans do not want to see him use his platform to discuss social issues. He also voiced frustrations about some reactions to his play.

With Jayson Tatum sidelined with a hip contusion, Brown stepped in and made 18 of 29 shots — 16 of 19 two-pointers — and also registered 13 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon added 20 points for the Celtics, who made 57.1 percent of their shots and closed the game with a 65-27 run. Boston has crafted three blowout wins in a row and is just 1½ games behind the conference-leading Bucks.

At the start of the game, Brown overpowered Spurs guard Devin Vassell for a three-point play inside. That mostly set the tone during the first half. Brown made his next five shots, four of which were layups and dunks.

The Spurs simply do not have much rim protection since trading center Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors in February, and it shows. Boston made 19 of 25 two-pointers during the first half.

But the Celtics’ defensive intensity was not elite at the start. The Spurs started the game 7 for 10 from the field, did not commit a turnover in the opening quarter, and actually pulled ahead, 38-30, on a Vassell 3-pointer with 10:19 left in the second.

The rest of the half, San Antonio looked more like the team everyone expected. The Celtics forced six turnovers in the second quarter and raced upcourt at every opportunity. A 13-2 burst was followed soon after by an 11-0 run, helping Boston take a 68-58 lead at halftime.

Brown had 26 points at the break, going 9 for 9 on two-pointers, and Boston held a 19-4 edge in fast-break points.

The Spurs lingered at the start of the third. They sliced the deficit to 72-66, and had a pair of chances to pull even closer. But they never did. A baseline jumper by Brown that was followed by a tough, driving layup stretched Boston’s lead back to 90-74.

The atmosphere was not exactly tense, but Marcus Smart still made his frustrations known. He picked up one technical foul midway through the quarter and collected a second with 1:14 left, leading to his ejection. He appeared stunned as he walked off the court, smiling and shaking his head.

The Celtics did not really need him anymore on this night. A pair of Derrick White 3-pointers early in the fourth stretched the lead to 105-77.

