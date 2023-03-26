In the last Holmes to Holmes connection wearing Winthrop jerseys, North skates past South girls’ hockey stars

For the most part, players from opposing teams suited up for the North and South teams at the Canton Ice House.

Winthrop seniors Emma and Julia Holmes, part of a triplet group that also includes sister Abby, a defender for the Vikings, put their chemistry on display all evening. The duo teamed up for the second goal of the first period as the North squad cruised past the South, 5-1. Emma assisted on Julia’s tally, a stat line that is familiar to followers of the Winthrop team the last few years.

“It’s honestly kind of natural at this point, we’ve been playing for so long,” said Julia.

It was the pair’s last game in a Vikings jersey, but it won’t be the last time they skate together. Emma and Julia are headed to Worcester Academy. Their sister, Abby, will attend UMass Amherst.

“We have a different type of chemistry from anyone else since we’re sisters, we have a closer bond,” said Emma.

St. Mary’s teammates Amanda Forziati and Jenna Chaplain also connected for goals in the first period, Belmont’s Lily Duffy tallied in the second, and HPNA’s Kaitlyn Bush in the third.

Though no sisters were featured on the South team, the group also boasted a connected collection of players.

Coaches John Findley (Notre Dame-Hingham), Doug Nolan (Archbishop Wiliams), and Dan Najarian (Duxbury)rolled out an all-NDA forward line featuring Ava O’Donoghue, Lauren White (goal), and Maggie Donahue and paired that with a Duxbury defensive duo in McKenna Colella and Lily McGoldrick.

In the eyes of both players and coaches, the final score mattered little in the face of what the game was truly about; giving the seniors one last opportunity to compete and represent their high schools.

“For a lot of them it’s their last game, and I think they were out there kind of reveling in the joy of hockey without the pressures of the result,” said Najarian.

“It almost brings a tear to your eye,” added Nolan. “These kids put so much into it, it’s meant so much to them. Just a lot of fun to be a part of.”

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.