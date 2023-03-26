For Norwell’s Timmy Ward and other seniors, state hockey coaches’ all-star game a thrilling final skate

His presence was felt by the South All-Stars. Ward capped his high school career with the tying goal in the third period to launch a 7-5 comeback win over the North at Canton Ice House.

A week after potting the overtime winner in a 4-3 victory over Sandwich at TD Garden for the first state championship in team history, Ward said he made the decision to play in Sunday’s State Hockey Coaches’ Senior All-Star Game “right away.”

CANTON — Playing one final high school hockey game was a no-brainer for Norwell senior Timmy Ward.

“Many people think that the smaller divisions can’t play with the higher divisions, I guess that shows that we can,” said Ward, one of just two Division 4 players in the game along with Winthrop’s Jack Hayes. He’s also already a week into lacrosse practice for the defending state champion Clippers.

Ward helped pull the South even on a feed from Braintree defenseman Drew Coady, who also scored in the second period to help his side to a 3-1 edge.

Coady’s teammate with the Wamps, Nick Fasano, scored twice for the South, including the go-ahead goal in the third at 4:24.

Fasano, the son of Braintree coach Dave Fasano who’ll do a postgraduate year at Phillips Exeter, scored on assists from Bay State Conference rivals Ryan Kane (Weymouth) and Jason Finkelstein (Walpole).

“It was a good day for us,” Fasano said. “It was a good play for the Bay State boys.”

St. Mary’s senior Brady Bullock scored twice for the North, with single strikes from Cam Fici (Belmont), Evan Penucci (Reading) and Carter Richardson (Shrewsbury).

Owen McHugh (Milton), Aiden Harrington (Duxbury) and Aiden Dunphy (Silver Lake) also tallied for the South.

South’s Nicholas Fasano (No. 21, Braintree High) celebrates his goal with teammate Ryan Kane (Weymouth) in Sunday's MHSCA's All-Star game in Canton. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

North All-Star Aiden Holland (St. John's Prep) battles with the South’s Gavin Moynihan (Xaverian) during second-period action at the Canton Ice House. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff