fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX

Red Sox shortstop Kiké Hernández leaves two innings after taking pitch to right wrist

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 26, 2023, 36 minutes ago
Kiké Hernández, shown here earlier in Spring Training, left Sunday's Red Sox game with a right wrist contusion.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Kiké Hernández, who is hitting .136 this spring, was removed from Sunday’s game with a right wrist contusion.

In the bottom of the second inning, Hernández took a Sonny Gray fastball off the wrist.

He remained at shortstop for the third and fourth inning, but was removed from the game before the top of the fifth. Bobby Dalbec took over for Hernández.

In the top of the fourth, Hernandez showed off his glovework, backhanding a liner off the short hop and throwing out the Twins’ Michael A. Taylor at first.


Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe video