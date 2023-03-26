Red Sox shortstop Kiké Hernández leaves two innings after taking pitch to right wrist

Kiké Hernández, who is hitting .136 this spring, was removed from Sunday’s game with a right wrist contusion.
In the bottom of the second inning, Hernández took a Sonny Gray fastball off the wrist.
He remained at shortstop for the third and fourth inning, but was removed from the game before the top of the fifth. Bobby Dalbec took over for Hernández.
In the top of the fourth, Hernandez showed off his glovework, backhanding a liner off the short hop and throwing out the Twins’ Michael A. Taylor at first.
Kiké Hernández flashing the leather a bit. Not an easy pick here whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/hgTQvZsM00— Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) March 26, 2023
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.