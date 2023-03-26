Reliever Zack Kelly makes Red Sox’ opening day roster for first time

“Zack will be with us,” manager Alex Cora said. “We just talked to him.”

The Red Sox informed righthanded reliever Zack Kelly that he made the Opening Day roster during a team meeting Sunday morning.

For the 28-year-old Kelly, Thursday will mark his first Opening Day on a big league roster. Kelly made his big-league debut in September. He had a 3.95 ERA in 13⅔ innings after his call up and holds a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings this spring.

“We will use him in a multi-inning [role],” Cora said. “He’ll be one of those guys with [Josh Winckowski] in the bullpen. We feel very confident with him.”

