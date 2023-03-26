fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX

Reliever Zack Kelly makes Red Sox’ opening day roster for first time

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 26, 2023, 34 minutes ago
After five seasons in the minors, Zack Kelly made his major-league debut last fall.Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Red Sox informed righthanded reliever Zack Kelly that he made the Opening Day roster during a team meeting Sunday morning.

“Zack will be with us,” manager Alex Cora said. “We just talked to him.”

For the 28-year-old Kelly, Thursday will mark his first Opening Day on a big league roster. Kelly made his big-league debut in September. He had a 3.95 ERA in 13⅔ innings after his call up and holds a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings this spring.

“We will use him in a multi-inning [role],” Cora said. “He’ll be one of those guys with [Josh Winckowski] in the bullpen. We feel very confident with him.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

