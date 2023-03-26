Shorthanded Bruins take home a victory in a shootout against Hurricanes

No Patrice Bergeron. No Brad Marchand. No Hampus Lindholm. No Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, or Derek Forbort either, for that matter.

The Bruins set a new club record with their 27th road win of the season. -

RALEIGH, N.C. — Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk scored in the shootout to lift the Bruins over the Hurricanes, 4-3, Sunday night.

But they were still the same team.

Even though they were playing in their least favorite building, PNC Arena, with a depleted lineup, the Bruins led the Hurricanes, 3-1, after 40 minutes.

Two David Pastrnak goals, his 50th and 51st of the season, and a wicked snipe from rookie Jakub Lauko complemented 22 saves from Jeremy Swayman.

Pastrnak, the headliner on Sunday after Bergeron, Marchand and Lindholm sat out with nagging injuries, joined the 50-goal club in the first period.

He scored on a breakaway at 4:43, becoming the first Bruin to reach the mark since Cam Neely in 1993-94.

The goal came off a feed from Charlie McAvoy, and arrived at odds with the rocket of a shot Pastrnak has in his arsenal. Sent in on a break, Pastrnak, hooked by a backchecking Brent Burns, lost his handle. It worked in his favor.

The puck slid cleanly under the pads of a fooled Frederik Andersen, putting the Bruins ahead, 1-0, and putting Pastrnak in the franchise record books.

The superstar winger, who solidified his status as part of the Black and Gold foundation when he signed a club-record eight-year, $90 million contract extension, became the sixth Bruin with a 50-goal season to his name. The rest of the club is Phil Esposito (five times, including a club-record 76 goals in 1970-71); Neely (three times), Johnny Bucyk, Rick Middleton, and Ken Hodge.

Pastrnak, now up to 50-46—96 on the year, became a 50-goal man in his ninth NHL season. He was on track in 2019-20, finishing at 48 when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 96 points, Pastrnak also reached a career high in points. In his 48-goal season of 2019-20, he finished 48-47–95.

He entered the night ranked fifth in the league in scoring and second in the goal column.

His goal was also the 600th point of his career, making him the third-fastest Bruin to get there (Esposito, Bobby Orr).

The Hurricanes tied it at 7:44 of the second, fourth-line winger Jack Drury redirecting a slap pass from defenseman Jalen Chatfield. But Pastrnak had his 51st, and second of the game, less than two minutes later.

Teuvo Teravainen slashed McAvoy — who was involved in a WWE-style dust-up with Jordan Martinook in the first, after the Hurricanes winger bumped Swayman — and the Bruins’ power play went to work. Pastrnak set up low in the left circle and one-timed a Pavel Zacha setup short-side, past the sliding pads of Andersen, at 9:12.

Lauko extended the lead at 11:46 with a stop-and-snipe on Andersen, who was beaten blocker-side by a heavy wrister off the rookie’s stick. Lauko hit the brakes on Shayne Gostisbehere after a crisp, hard-charging breakout from Matt Grzelcyk (100th career assist) and Tomas Nosek led him into the zone.

Lauko, buzzing all night as he tries to stay in the lineup, was one of the more impressive youngsters. Oskar Steen, up on emergency recall from Providence, logged a quiet 6:50 through 40 minutes.

The Bruins stood 20 minutes from achieving their first win in this building since May 16, 2019, when they finished a sweep of the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. They followed that with six losses in a row, by a combined score of 25-7.

The closest of those games was last year’s Game 7 of the first round, a 3-2 loss. Each of the other five losses was by at least three goals. The teams didn’t play each other in the shortened 2021 season, and squared off in the 2020 playoff bubble in Toronto.

The Hurricanes came in 47-16-8, ranked second in the league behind the Bruins.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.