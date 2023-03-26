Sunday’s Spring Training Report: Outside Rafael Devers, Red Sox offense goes quiet

BREAKDOWN: The Red Sox couldn’t get much going on the offensive end, tallying just five hits. Rafael Devers appears ready for the season, going 2 for 3 with a solo homer. Kaleb Ort, who is vying for a spot on the roster, has given up five homers this the spring, including one Sunday. Chris Sale allowed two runs on five hits in five innings in his final Spring Training start. He struck out three and walked two.

NEXT: The Red Sox travel to North Port for a 1:05 p.m. matchup with the Braves on Monday. Tanner Houck will take the ball.

