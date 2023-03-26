Watch: David Pastrnak reaches the 50-goal milestone with a breakaway tally against the Hurricanes

At 4:43 of the first period of Sunday’s game, Pastrnak scored on a breakaway, becoming the first Bruin to reach the mark since Cam Neely in 1993-94.





Pastrnak, up to 50-46—96 on the season, became a 50-goal man in his ninth NHL season. He was on track in 2019-20, finishing at 48 when the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His 50th came off a feed from Charlie McAvoy, and finished in a manner at odds with Pastrnak’s rocket of a shot. Sent in on a break, Pastrnak, hooked by a backchecking Brent Burns, lost his handle. It worked in his favor.

The puck slid cleanly under the pads of a fooled Frederik Andersen, putting the Bruins ahead, 1-0, and putting Pastrnak in the franchise record books.

He became the sixth Bruin with a 50-goal season to his name, joining Phil Esposito (five times, including a club-record 76 goals in 1970-71); Neely (three times); Johnny Bucyk; Rick Middleton; and Ken Hodge.

With 96 points, Pastrnak also reached a career high in points. In his 48-goal season of 2019-20, he finished 48-47–95.

He entered the night ranked fifth in the league in scoring and second in goals.

