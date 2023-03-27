18-year-old injured in police shooting after allegedly pointing BB gun at officer in Manchester, N.H.

Based on initial information, Formella’s announcement said one Manchester police officer fired his weapon at about 11:56 p.m., then Al Thuwayni was taken into custody and transported to Elliott Hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

Waleed Al Thuwayni of Manchester was in the driver’s seat of his car shortly before midnight when officers found him parked in a lot near 265 Maple St., according to an announcement Monday from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

Authorities said an 18-year-old man is recovering at a local hospital after he was shot and injured late Sunday night in a confrontation with police in Manchester, N.H.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Elliott Hospital did not respond to the Globe’s request for confirmation of Al Thuwayni’s condition.

In a statement released Monday afternoon by public information officer Heather Hamel, Manchester police said Al Thuwayni had “pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun and pointed it at the officer” as the officer approached his parked car. The officer shot and wounded Al Thuwayni, then officers and tactical medics immediately provided medical care, police said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

A closer look at the weapon, which was recovered from Al Thuwayni’s car, revealed that it was a BB gun that resembled a realistic handgun, police said. They released a photo of the weapon.

About 25 minutes before the shooting, Manchester police had received a report of a vehicle driving recklessly through the city and doing “burnouts” near Elm and Mechanic streets, according to Formella’s announcement. Responding officers spotted a black Nissan 350Z convertible driving recklessly and tried to stop it, but the vehicle sped off, Formella said. They ended their chase because the driver accelerated to dangerous speeds through the city, he added.

Police determined the car is registered to Al Thuwayni, who had been at the Manchester Police Department earlier Sunday evening “acting irate,” Formella said. The scene of the shooting is less than half a mile from the Manchester Police Department building on Valley Street.

Advertisement

Manchester police said callers from various parts of the city had reported that Al Thuwayni’s vehicle was speeding, passing other cars, running red lights, and doing donuts in the middle of the road.

The initial responding officers had body-worn cameras, so investigators will review whether those cameras or any others may have recorded any portion of the incident, according to Formella’s announcement.

Michael Garrity, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Justice, told the Globe that the officer who fired his weapon also had a body-worn camera. The incident was captured with audio and video from multiple officers’ body-worn cameras, he said.

Garrity said investigators could not comment at this time on whether police recovered any weapon from Al Thuwayni or his vehicle.

No one other than Al Thuwayni was physical injured during the shooting incident, authorities said.

Manchester police said Al Thuwayni has been charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon as a Class B felony for driving 70 to 90 mph, disobeying traffic control devices, and putting the public in danger of serious bodily injure; criminal threatening with a deadly weapon as a Class B felony for pointing what appeared to be a handgun at the officer; and disobeying an officer as a Class A misdemeanor.

The officer’s use of force is being investigated by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and New Hampshire State Police. The officer’s name is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview, pursuant to protocol, Formella said.

Advertisement

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.