Cause of fatal house fire in Dennis that left two people dead ruled ‘undetermined’

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit where it started, officials said.

The fire at the two-story duplex at 1 Niblick Road was reported shortly before 7 a.m., Dennis Fire Chief Robert Brown, Dennis Police Chief John Brady, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said in a statement.

The cause of the fatal house fire in Dennis Sunday that left two people dead could not be determined by investigators, authorities said.

As they worked to extinguish the blaze firefighters searched the home and found a man and a woman inside. They were taken to Cape Cod Hospital where they died, officials said. A dog also died in the fire.

Brown said there were no working smoke alarms in the unit where the fire started. He urged residents to check the smoke alarms in their homes to prevent another tragedy like this one.

“Please check your smoke alarms today to be sure they’re working properly on every level of your home,” Brown said in the statement.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Dennis Fire Department, Dennis Police Department, and State Police investigators assigned to the offices of the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office and state fire marshal’s office, officials said.

“The investigation narrowed the cause down to two possibilities equally weighted,” Brown said in an e-mail to the Globe. “So unfortunately we are leaving the cause as undetermined.”





