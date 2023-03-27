Man killed after being struck by motor coach at Logan Airport

A man was hit and killed by a motor coach at Logan International Airport Monday, officials said.
The man suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.
A preliminary investigation suggests that the man was hit on the Terminal B lower roadway at 4:59 p.m. by a motor coach owned and operated by the Dartmouth Transportation Company of Concord, N.H., Procopio said.
An investigation is ongoing, he said.
No further information was immediately available.
