Man killed after being struck by motor coach at Logan Airport

A man was hit and killed by a motor coach at Logan International Airport Monday, officials said.

The man suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the man was hit on the Terminal B lower roadway at 4:59 p.m. by a motor coach owned and operated by the Dartmouth Transportation Company of Concord, N.H., Procopio said.