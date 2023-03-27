MBTA’s East Boston ferry resumes service

To ride the ferry, passengers can show their CharlieCard or CharlieTicket or use a printed LinkPass, commuter rail pass, or M7 student pass.

The ferry goes from Lewis Mall in East Boston to Long Wharf in downtown Boston. A one-way ferry fare costs $2.40, the same price as the subway, T officials said in a tweet Monday.

“CharlieCards will also temporarily be accepted effective today on the East Boston ferry for Blue Line riders seeking an alternate transit mode while speed restrictions remain in place on the line,” T officials said in a statement. “Riders can simply show their CharlieCard to ferry personnel to board this service.”

One-way, round trip, and monthly ferry passes for all routes are also available for purchase on the mTicket App.

The ferry departs every 30 minutes. For exact departure times, visit mbta.com/ferry.





