New York City ad campaign takes a swipe at Boston: ‘Why is this something to be proud of?’

New York City has launched a new ad campaign to “cut through the divisiveness and negativity” that has plagued the city since the pandemic. And it kicks off with a swipe at Boston.
Introduced last week, the “We ❤️ NYC” campaign is meant to represent a new era for the city, reminding people that they can make a difference and come together despite what community they hail from or their individual background, promoters of the campaign told the New York Times.
But one of the first ads takes aim at New York’s neighbor to the north.
“We get more done by 8 a.m. than Boston does in a day,” says one of the advertisements, highlighted by one Twitter user who described the “We ❤️ NYC” campaign as “very rude.”
Naturally, Bostonians immediately rose up in defense of their beloved city upon hearing of the snarky take from New York.
The recently introduced “We ❤️ NYC” logo has already spurred intense backlash among residents. An apparent update to Milton Glaser’s famous 1977 “I ❤️ NY” logo, the new campaign has been assailed for the choice of font, the uneven stacking of the characters, even the shading and placement of the heart.
In short: Many people don’t love it. Some online have deemed the design “literally the worst,” while one person was adamant that “if there’s going to be a riot in NYC, it’ll be over this.” And by picking a bone with Boston, it has earned even more vocal opponents.
One person assessed the ad in simple terms on Twitter: “They hate us cuz they ain’t us.”
Another defended the Hub by noting that Boston is fueled by endless cups of Dunkin’ throughout the day — but can New York say the same?
“If they’re name-checking Boston, we’re living rent free in their heads just a wee bit,” one person observed.
“Sorry to me this reads like an ad for Boston,” another agreed.
Many online went political in their rebuttal, touting both Mayor Wu — who could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning — and her leadership.
“Listen i know boston shuts down at 8pm while nyc never sleeps, but at least boston has a competent mayor who actually cares about her constituents nyc cant say the same,” one person tweeted, an apparent reference to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Even New Yorkers said targeting Boston was a “bad idea” and “trying too hard.”
“This negates the whole premise — that Boston is never even on our mind!” one person pointed out. Another accused the city of having a bullying problem — and said the advertisement defeats the purpose of the campaign.
“Sure go ahead pick on a city less than 1/10th the population of their own city. This does nothing to promote NYC,” the person tweeted. A Bostonian quickly responded, “1/10th the population [but] 2x the intellect.”
“Even if this were true, why is this something to be proud of? Sounds like NYers are overworked and sleep deprived,” said another person.
Still some New Yorkers appreciated the brashness, championing the city for maintaining its “rude” reputation.
Invoking the legendary rivalry between the Red Sox and New York Yankees, one person offered words of advice to prevent a full-out brawl: “Keep it in the ball park.”
Whether Boston responds has yet to be determined.
“We’ve been taking the high road for far too long with this NYC situation,” one person said.
At the very least, the logo has united many observers — though perhaps not in the spirit the promoters of the campaign intended.
