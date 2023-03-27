Phillip Eng, former LIRR president, will be the next MBTA general manager, Healey announces

“Phil Eng is the proven leader the MBTA needs to improve safety and reliability across the system and restore the public’s trust,” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement. “He understands that a functioning transportation system is essential to a functioning economy, and he has a track record of taking the reins of struggling public transit systems and dramatically improving service.”

The announcement brings to an end a months-long high stakes search for a new head of the beleaguered transit agency.

Phillip Eng , former president of the Long Island Rail Road, will take over as general manager of the MBTA starting April 10, the Healey administration announced Monday.

Since June, Eng has been executive vice president at the engineering consultant firm The LiRo group, advising public and private sector clients on engineering, transportation, and infrastructure projects, the announcement said. He was previously president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), from 2018 to early last year, when he announced his retirement. Prior to that, he was the chief operating officer of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and an executive deputy commissioner at the New York State Department of Transportation, where he worked for several decades in engineering roles.

As LIRR president, Eng oversaw a workforce of more than 7,000 people. Before he took the helm, the LIRR, a commuter rail system, was providing its worst on-time performance in 18 years, the New York state comptroller found. Under his watch, on-time performance steadily improved.

“It’s time for a new way of doing business at the MBTA,” Eng said in a statement. “As an engineer, a transportation professional for 40 years, and a commuter myself, I’m laser-focused on finding innovative solutions to complex problems and approaching them with a sense of urgency that always puts the customer first.

“I’m also committed to supporting the hardworking employees who keep the MBTA running and ramping up hiring to ensure that we have the workforce in place to deliver the reliable service that riders deserve.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

