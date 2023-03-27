Photos: Police respond, students evacuate after woman fatally shoots six at Nashville school

The killings of three children and three adults at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school in Nashville, marks the latest in a series of mass shootings in the U.S.
The violence at a private Christian school Monday come as communities around the nation are reeling from a spate of school violence, including the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year; a first grader who shot his teacher in Virginia; and a shooting last week in Denver that wounded two administrators.
Here are photos and other visuals taken from the scene in Nashville.
.@ABC SPECIAL REPORT: Police say a suspect is dead after a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. https://t.co/HLlYlCQp6x https://t.co/XRFMOJf15v— ABC News (@ABC) March 27, 2023
Bystander video captured the moments when students in Nashville were escorted by police following a shooting at Covenant School.https://t.co/nLWGnacUGo pic.twitter.com/KKljlyZyBj— The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2023
President Biden on school shooting in Nashville, TN: "It's heartbreaking, a family's worst nightmare...we have to do more to stop gun violence...I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban." pic.twitter.com/lnedRlEBcZ— CSPAN (@cspan) March 27, 2023
