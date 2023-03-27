Photos: Police respond, students evacuate after woman fatally shoots six at Nashville school

The killings of three children and three adults at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school in Nashville, marks the latest in a series of mass shootings in the U.S.

The violence at a private Christian school Monday come as communities around the nation are reeling from a spate of school violence, including the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year; a first grader who shot his teacher in Virginia; and a shooting last week in Denver that wounded two administrators.