Photos: Police respond, students evacuate after woman fatally shoots six at Nashville school

By Sarah Roberts Globe Correspondent,Updated March 27, 2023, 39 minutes ago
A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting at the school in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023.Nicole Hester/Associated Press

The killings of three children and three adults at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school in Nashville, marks the latest in a series of mass shootings in the U.S.

The violence at a private Christian school Monday come as communities around the nation are reeling from a spate of school violence, including the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year; a first grader who shot his teacher in Virginia; and a shooting last week in Denver that wounded two administrators.

Here are photos and other visuals taken from the scene in Nashville.

Women speak at the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after school shooting, MondayJohn Bazemore/Associated Press
A woman kisses a child at the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting Monday.John Bazemore/Associated Press
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting Monday.John Bazemore/Associated Press
An ambulance leaves The Covenant School, in Nashville, Tenn.John Amis/Associated Press
Metro Nashville Police officers gather near The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., following a deadly shooting.Andrew Nelles/Associated Press
A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday.John Amis/Associated Press
The scene outside a nearby church that had been set up as a reunification area for parents to meet their children following a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday.DESIREE RIOS/NYT
An adult and child leave a reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a school shooting at The Covenant School.John Bazemore/Associated Press
An ambulance leaves The Covenant School.John Amis/Associated Press
The scene outside a nearby church that had been set up as a reunification area for parents to meet their children following a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday.DESIREE RIOS/NYT
A police scam scene tape is seen at the entrance to Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. Monday.John Amis/Associated Press
Metro Nashville Police cars escort evacuees from the school and church.John Amis/Associated Press
Metro Nashville Police Department officers walk outside of Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn. Monday.John Amis/Associated Press
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school, on Monday.Jonathan Mattise/Associated Press

Sarah Roberts can be reached at sarah.roberts@globe.com.