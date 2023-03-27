R.I. DMV to update drivers’ manual after concerns about ‘dubious’ content

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island has raised concerns multiple times with the Division of Motor Vehicles’ official drivers’ manual that counsels drivers to teach their children to respect and speak to police officers when they see them in the community; to turn off their cellphones when pulled over; and to answer questions from police. The manual also downplayed the possibility of racial profiling, telling drivers not to assume they’d been pulled over because of their race, gender, or religion, because “All officers know that this type of traffic stop violates federal civil rights laws.”

PROVIDENCE — The state Division of Motor Vehicles will revise its drivers’ manual after civil rights advocates called some of the manual’s guidance dubious, condescending, and erroneous.

“Traffic stops understandably create a great deal of anxiety among motorists, and while it is important that they understand their responsibilities upon being pulled over by the police, it is just as critical that they be made aware of their legal rights during those encounters,” ACLU of Rhode Island Executive Director Steven Brown said in an emailed statement. “But the DMV manual instead provides drivers with misinformation and dubious advice and, just as troubling, trivializes the legitimate concerns of Black and brown drivers about being racially profiled by police during traffic stops and searches.”

One of Brown’s letters to DMV Administrator Walter “Bud” Craddock was sent in October 2021, which came after the Community College of Rhode Island responded to separate concerns about the college not providing information about the rights of drivers during police encounters in drivers’ education classes, as required under the law. Another was sent this month, after reports in The Boston Globe about how the state Department of Transportation had sat on federal funds used to study racial profiling.

“The Division of Motor Vehicles simply should not be in the position of propagating misleading and inappropriate information to new drivers, but that is precisely what the DMV’s current handbook does,” Brown wrote.

A spokesman for the DMV’s parent agency said Monday that the agency is in the process of reviewing and updating the drivers’ manual, as is done periodically.

“The section questioned by ACLU is being completely stricken,” Paul Grimaldi, of the Department of Revenue, said in an email.





The manual, which is co-produced by Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles, the Community College of Rhode Island, the Rhode Island State Police, and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, serves as a “guideline for the user to develop helpful procedures for safe and law-abiding driving skills.” The DMV counsels would-be learner’s permit holders to study the manual as they prepare for knowledge exams, and would-be license holders to review it before taking a road test. The DMV also advises motorists to keep it handy when they actually get their license to refer to it later. The manual currently runs 79 pages, and includes such tidbits as the meaning of road signs.

It also includes a general notice to motorists, with guidance on what to do if you get pulled over. That’s where the ACLU and other advocates are raising concerns.

That advice includes things like item 7: “Avoid any assumptions that the stop was based on gender, race, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, or ethnic origin. Wait for the officer’s explanation. All officers know that this type of traffic stop violates federal civil rights laws.”

Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC’s president echoed the ACLU’s concerns about the manual.

“Although the BLM RI PAC does not believe that the language used in the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles’s handbook is intentional towards the disregard of historical and current lived experiences of BIPOC communities in Rhode Island, we find the language troubling, a meaningful and thorough review should be conducted,” Harrison Tuttle said in an email.

(Yearly reviews of traffic stop data in Rhode Island have found that people of color are pulled over at disproportionate rates. The law to do those studies has expired, but after reports in The Boston Globe that the federal government was still providing the funds to do them, the state Department of Transportation said they’d start acting again to analyze the data.)

The ACLU said the section on avoiding the assumption that the stop was based on gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, nationality or ethnicity was “particularly egregious,” as was the section on respecting law enforcement.

“Teach your children to respect and speak to law enforcement officers when they meet them in the community,” the section said. “Help them understand that police officers serve and protect everyone in the community. We must continue to pass on respect for professional law enforcement officers.”

Other guidance the ACLU took issue with: turn off your cellphone. Motorists have the legal right to record their encounters with police, the ACLU noted.

Also, besides providing appropriate documentation on their driving status, drivers have the constitutional right to remain silent. But the manual also advises drivers to answer the officers’ questions and to provide straight, honest explanations about any special circumstances.

“That may or may not be good advice in any particular situation, but it is definitely not, we submit, generic counsel that the DMV should be providing new drivers,” Brown wrote.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.