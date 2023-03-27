Robert Kraft launches $25 million campaign to fight antisemitism

“The #StandUpToJewishHate campaign is designed to raise awareness for the fight against antisemitism, specifically among non-Jewish audiences and to help all Americans understand that there is a role for each of us to play in combating a problem that is unfortunately all too prevalent in communities across the country today,” Kraft said in a statement.

The campaign, called “Stand Up to Jewish Hate,” has been launched with a $25 million investment from Kraft and his family, according to a statement from the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, which the team owner formed in 2019.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is urging the public to join the fight against antisemitism with a new ad campaign launched Monday to push back against rising anti-Jewish bigotry across the country.

Kraft told CBS News in an interview that aired Monday morning, that he’s “never seen” such levels of antisemitism in his lifetime.

“The hatred, and bigotry, and antisemitism. ... I love this country. And we’ve, we’re at a danger point, I’m sorry to say,” Kraft, 81, said in the CBS interview. “I’ve never seen things, the hatred and bigotry that’s going on. This is the United States of America. And it’s something that really bothers me. So we hopefully are going to do something about it.”

The initiative comes on the heels of a report from the Anti-Defamation League that showed an alarming rise in antisemitic activity across the US in 2022. Nationally, 3,697 antisemitic incidents were recorded, a 36 percent increase from 2021 and the highest number since the ADL tracking began in 1979.

In Massachusetts, a surge in antisemitic incidents outpaced increases in both New England and the United States, placing the state among the top six for antisemitic activity in the country. A total of 152 incidents of assault, harassment, and vandalism were recorded in Massachusetts last year, a 41 percent increase from 2021, when there were 108, the ADL found.

Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism — a group he founded in 2019 when he received Israel’s prestigious Genesis Prize — on Monday launched the campaign, which features a blue square users are urged to use when sharing the online video for the effort.

To somber piano music, the 60-second ad notes that while Jewish people represent just 2.4 percent of the US population, they are the targets of more than half of religious hate crimes. The ad then shows images of antisemitic graffiti, burning swastikas, and a memorial to the victims of the 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“Show them your support,” a message reads on the screen, referring to the Jewish population. “And share this blue square. Let the Jewish community know they are not fighting alone. Anymore.”

The solid blue square in the ad takes up 2.4 percent of the screen, the same percentage of the US population that identifies as Jewish.

“We must stand up and take action against the rise of all hate and I hope everyone will post and share the Blue Square to show their support in this fight,” Kraft said a the statement.

The Patriots shared the ad from the official team Twitter account Monday, beneath a caption that read, “Antisemitism has no place in our sport, country or world.”

Separately, Kraft announced earlier this month that he’d formed a new partnership with Brandeis University to fight antisemitism.

The Robert Kraft Family-Brandeis Collaboration on Antisemitism will seek to address the recent rise of antisemitism, officials said in an earlier statement March 2.

“The rise of antisemitism and hate targeting Jews across the country is a threat to the Jewish community’s survival and needs strong leadership to combat,” Kraft said at the time. “Through our Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, we are working to find innovative ways to educate and empower Jews and non-Jews to stand up to Jewish hate. Brandeis is the right partner for this important work, as its founding values are based in a commitment to create a better world.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





