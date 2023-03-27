Showers overnight could end as period of mixed rain and snow early Tuesday

Showers arrive mid to late evening, and I expect a quarter to half an inch of rain. This will further help those lawns to start showing more green. It is still cold to the north, and our rain showers overnight could end as a period of mixed rain and snow early Tuesday with temperatures back down in the 30s. I don’t expect a lot of clearing tomorrow, and with the lack of sunshine and a cooler air mass, readings will stay in the 40s most of the day.

Clear skies over much of New England Monday morning will eventually give way to clouds.

It’s the final Monday in March, and it’s quite beautiful across other New England. The satellite from this morning shows clouds to our south and west, and they’ll sweep in later this afternoon before producing rain overnight. The first part of spring can still bring plenty of chilly weather interspersed with those mild days. This is what late March and much of April are like across New England, bringing a sumptuous variety of weather.

Rain arrives this evening and quickly ends Tuesday as some wet snow or mixed precipitation. WeatherBELL

It’s back to the sunshine for the middle part of the week. Temperatures will rebound to near 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon along with a bit of a breeze.

Weather systems are on the move, and a cold front sweeps offshore Thursday allowing unseasonably chilly air to infiltrate the area. Temperatures will stay in the middle 40s and fall back into the 20s Thursday night. Quickly a return flow from the south boosts temperatures back into the 50s Friday ahead of the next weather system. Saturday appears to be showery and mild with readings within a few degrees of 60. It will also be breezy.

Breezy conditions with rain showers are likely Saturday as a storm moves well west of New England. Tropical Tidbits

As spring continues to unfold, your thoughts may be turning to gardening. There are some things you can be doing this time of year and some things that you need to hold off on. Putting grass seed down is not recommended because the ground is still too cold for it to germinate. Cool, wet weather can lead to the seed rotting or simply washing away before it has a chance to germinate. You’re better off waiting at least another month to six weeks before trying. Rushing things won’t get you a better lawn.

You can plant pansies and other very cold hardy annuals. In terms of seeds, spinach, peas, Asian greens, fava beans and arugula can all be direct sown in a sunny, well-drained spot. Helebore are a fantastic perennial that can also be planted now. Mine are looking stunning in the early spring landscape.

Hellebore are an early perennial that is also deer resistant. Dave Epstein

I don’t see any major warmth or major cold on the horizon. This will allow the succession of blooms to continue at a slow pace. While you may be wishing for much warmer weather, early spring provides opportunities to appreciate nature unlike any other time of year.