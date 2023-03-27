fb-pixel Skip to main content

Shuttle buses to replace trains at night after 8:45 p.m. on Orange Line between Wellington and North Station

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated March 27, 2023, 1 hour ago
Orange Line at Wellington Station in Medford.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/file

Shuttle buses will replace Orange Line trains between Wellington Station and North Station Monday through Thursday nights this week, the MBTA said.

The buses will be implemented at 8:45 p.m. until end of service, the agency said in a tweet. The change will last from March 27-30.

The service suspension comes after the release of the MBTA’s most recent of slow zone data Thursday. Speed restrictions cover 25 percent of the Orange Line, up from 14 percent last month, according to the agency’s dashboard.

The shuttle buses will allow crews to perform “trackwork,” the tweet said.

“This service change will allow MBTA crews to perform critical tamping work along the track in these areas,” the MBTA said in a Feb. 14 press release.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

