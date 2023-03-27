Two Boston men indicted on federal charges for allegedly selling machine gun conversion devices

Navarro was also indicted on two counts of transferring or possessing a machine gun, Rollins’s office said Monday in a statement , while Wilkerson was hit with one count of that offense. Navarro’s lawyer declined to comment, and Wilkerson’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elijah Navarro, 24, and Michael Wilkerson, 22, were indicted last week on one count each of engaging in the business of a manufacturer or dealer in unregistered firearms, according to Rollins’s office and records filed in US District Court in Boston.

Two Boston men were recently indicted on federal charges alleging they sold machine gun conversion devices to a cooperating witness working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives,according to US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office and legal filings.

Mr. Navarro and Mr. Wilkerson allegedly possessed unregistered machinegun conversion devices that turn already deadly firearms into weapons of war,” Rollins said in a statement Monday. “Our city is far too familiar with the deadly and devastating effects of gun violence. ... Every case we charge that removes an illegal firearm, conversion device or ammunition from the streets of Boston and Massachusetts and ultimately holds prohibited users accountable matters.”

Rollins’s words were echoed by Boston Police Commissioner Michael A. Cox.

“It is this type of cooperative effort with our federal partners at the ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office that allows us to take dangerous individuals off our streets and to lessen the availability of high-powered firearms in our City,” Cox said in the statement. “We will continue to work together to stem the tide of illegal guns in Boston utilizing all city, state and federal resources available to us in doing so.”

According to the statement and court papers, Navarro in January agreed to sell 12 machinegun conversion devices to the cooperating witness for $1,700. The devices, also known as “switches” or “Glock chips,” convert “certain firearms from semiautomatic to fully-automatic, thus rendering the firearms capable of firing multiple shots by a single function of the trigger,” an affidavit said.

Navarro allegedly sold two of the devices to the witness on Jan. 19 for $400 and then allegedly sold the remaining 10 to that person out of Wilkerson’s residence for an additional $1,300, Rollins’s office said.

Their arraignments are scheduled for Thursday. Both men were arrested last month and are currently free on bond, records show.

An ATF affidavit filed in the case said federal authorities and Boston police began investigating Navarro in January for his alleged “involvement in a firearms manufacturing and trafficking operation.”

The cooperating witness who bought the conversion devices, the filing said, has “reliably” provided information against dozens of federal defendants in various cases.

When authorities searched Wilkerson’s residence on Feb. 16, the affidavit said, he allegedly admitted after a Miranda warning that “he was engaged in the manufacturing of machinegun conversion devices; (2) the machinegun conversion devices found in his bedroom by investigators belonged to him; and (3) he was involved in the sale of machinegun conversion devices for a profit.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.