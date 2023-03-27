Monday’s spring training report: Bats are quiet again in Red Sox’ penultimate Grapefruit game

BREAKDOWN: For the second day in a row, the Red Sox’ bats were quiet, collecting just four hits in a loss to the Braves at North Port. Though right fielder Alex Verdugo was 0 for 3, he made an on-target throw to second on a line-drive single by Sam Hilliard, who tried to stretch his hit into a double. That’s a good sign for Verdugo, who battled arm trouble last year.

NEXT: The final spring training contest is a home matchup with the Braves Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. Kutter Crawford takes the hill against Charlie Morton. The game is on NESN.

