Patriots owner Robert Kraft measures success in wins not records

“I’d like him to break Don Shula’s record, but I’m not looking for any of our players to get great stats,” Kraft said Monday afternoon from the NFL annual meetings. “We’re about winning and doing whatever we can to win. That’s what our focus is now. It’s very important to me that we make the playoffs. That’s what I hope happens next year.”

In the three years since Tom Brady’s departure after the 2019 season, the Patriots have won 7, 10, and 8 games. At that pace, Belichick would need at least two, if not three, seasons to break Shula’s record.

Kraft expressed faith in Belichick to guide the team over the coming years, while stressing the importance of results.

“Look, I think Bill is exceptional at what he does and I’ve given him the freedom to make the choices and do the things that need to be done,” Kraft said. “His football intellect and knowledge is unparalleled from what I’ve seen. Just when you talk to him, the small things analytically that he looks at. But in the end, this is a business. You either execute and win or you don’t. That’s where we’re at. I think we’re in a transition phase. I think we’ve made some moves this year that I personally am comfortable with and I still believe in Bill.”

