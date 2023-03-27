Does Lamar Jackson want to land with the Patriots? That’s what Meek Mill is texting owner Robert Kraft.

Lamar Jackson requested a trade today. A lot of fans back home are clamoring for him. What do you think, will the Patriots make a run?

PHOENIX — It was a Hail Mary question at the end of an informal media gaggle with Robert Kraft at the NFL owners meetings, and it wasn’t expected to land. But what the heck, it was worth asking just to see what happens:

“You know, Meek Mill is my friend,” Kraft responded, referencing the popular rap artist. “He texted me saying that Lamar Jackson wanted to come here. But that’s Bill [Belichick]’s decision.”

Well, hello.

Jackson’s trade request from the Ravens was the biggest news of the day Monday, and Kraft set the internet ablaze with his revelation that Jackson apparently wants to be a Patriot. He said the text from Meek Mill came three or four days ago.

Jackson and the Ravens have made no progress on a long-term contract extension after they gave him the franchise tag, and Jackson finally acknowledged that he wants out of Baltimore. The fact that Kraft didn’t just dismiss the question immediately created all kinds of buzz among Patriots fans.

After a disappointing 8-9 season in which Mac Jones took a big step back, could the Patriots really swap out Jones and sign or trade for Jackson, among the most electric dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL today?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, the wet blanket, the reality check and all of that. But don’t get your hopes up for Jackson coming to Foxborough.

