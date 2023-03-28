FTX founder is charged with foreign bribery

The bribe money was paid to the Chinese officials in cryptocurrency, the document said. The indictment said the effort to pay off the unnamed Chinese officials was successful in getting the trading accounts unfrozen.

Federal prosecutors said that in 2021, Bankman-Fried instructed those working for him to pay a bribe of $40 million to one or more Chinese officials to help unfreeze trading accounts maintained by Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company, that held about $1 billion in cryptocurrencies.

Federal prosecutors added a foreign bribery charge to the growing list of crimes already pending against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, according to a new indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The bribery charge was brought under the Foreign Corrupt Business Practices Act, a federal law used by authorities to go after big corporations for paying bribes to operate in other countries.

With the foreign bribery charge, federal prosecutors have now charged Bankman-Fried with 13 criminal counts, including securities fraud, money laundering and violating campaign finance laws. The mounting charges against Bankman-Fried, 31, not only add years to the potential prison time he faces if convicted but also could put more pressure on him to take a guilty plea.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried did not have an immediate comment on the newest charge. Bankman-Fried was freed after posting bail but is confined to his parents’ home in Palo Alto, Calif.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan filed the first set of criminal charges against Bankman-Fried in December, a month after the big cryptocurrency exchange collapsed into bankruptcy. The top charge facing Bankman-Fried is that he misappropriated billions of dollars in customer deposits for his own personal use and to make up for hefty losses incurred by Alameda.

The indictment filed by prosecutors said the bribe money was paid to unfreeze trading accounts maintained by Alameda.

Advertisement

Authorities said that in early 2021, Chinese officials froze the money in those accounts, which were held in two of China’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The accounts had been frozen in connection with an investigation into one of Alameda’s trading partners.

Bankman-Fried came up with the plan to pay bribes, prosecutors said, after other efforts to unfreeze the money were unsuccessful, including hiring lawyers to lobby Chinese officials and creating fraudulent accounts in an attempt to deceive Chinese authorities.

The bribe money, according to the federal prosecutors, was paid in at least two parts, with the first taking place in November 2021.

The indictment said that after Bankman-Fried received confirmation that the accounts were unfrozen, the rest of the bribe money was paid. The unfrozen funds were then used to fuel additional trading at Alameda.

The charging document does not identity the Chinese officials or the employees who assisted Bankman-Fried in paying the bribe. But it said at least one of the Alameda employees was in the United States.

Alameda, which Bankman-Fried cofounded in 2017, was originally based in Berkeley, Calif., but soon moved to Hong Kong and continued to operate from there until FTX’s implosion in November.

Authorities have said Bankman-Fried and his top lieutenants concealed from customers, investors, and lenders some of the details of the close relationship between Alameda and FTX. In particular, they did not disclose that Alameda was tapping into customer money at will to make trades and patch up any losses it incurred.

Advertisement

To date, three former executives who worked closely with Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty and are cooperating with authorities. Among them is Caroline Ellison, who was a leader at Alameda.