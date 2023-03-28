Tesla probed over possible seat belt problems

Tesla is under investigation by US transportation authorities over possible seat belt failures, adding to ongoing probes over the electric-vehicle maker’s steering wheels and driver-assistance features. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it’s looking into two complaints that parts meant to ensure proper belt tightness weren’t secured to the seat frames. Neither of the complaints involved a vehicle collision, according to a filing posted on the agency’s website. The probe involves an estimated 50,000 Model X vehicles from 2022 and 2023. NHTSA opened the so-called preliminary evaluation March 24 “to assess the scope, frequency and manufacturing processes associated with this condition.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Consumer confidence up in March

US consumer confidence unexpectedly improved in March, as Americans grew more optimistic about the economic outlook. The Conference Board’s index increased to 104.2 from a 103.4 reading in February, data out Tuesday showed. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for the gauge to fall to 101. A measure of expectations — which reflects consumers’ six-month outlook — climbed to 73. The group’s gauge of current conditions dropped to 151.1. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Five Paris banks raided in tax fraud investigation

Authorities raided the Paris offices of five banks Tuesday on suspicion of tax fraud, the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office said. The raids come as part of five preliminary investigations opened in December 2021 on counts of alleged money laundering, and alleged tax fraud linked to dividend payments, the office said in a statement. It didn’t specify which banks were raided. French media said the banks searched included HSBC, BNP Paribas, Exane — a subsidiary of BNP — Societe Generale, and Natixis. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

The logo of the Chinese technology firm Alibaba is seen at its office in Beijing on Aug. 10, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

INTERNATIONAL

Alibaba to split into six companies

China’s Alibaba Group said Tuesday that it would become a holding company with six different business groups, in a major reshuffle that signaled the potential breakup of the country’s biggest e-commerce firm. Alibaba described the restructuring as the “most significant” organizational overhaul in its 24-year history. It said each unit would have its own chief executive and board of directors to allow for quicker decision-making. The units will be allowed to seek outside capital with an eye toward eventual initial public offerings. Only its China e-commerce unit, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, will remain a wholly owned Alibaba entity. The experience of Alibaba, an Internet conglomerate with a variety of businesses that include online shopping and cloud computing, has become a cautionary tale for the cost of challenging China’s ruling Communist Party and the extent of Beijing’s campaign to curb the power of its technology giants. — NEW YORK TIMES

REAL ESTATE

Housing slump persists

The US housing slump stretched into a seventh month in January. Home prices nationally fell 0.2 percent from December, according to seasonally adjusted data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller. The index is now down 3 percent from its record high, reached in June. Prices have continued to soften as seller discounts become more common in a market where buyer demand has been sagging for months. Toward the end of 2022 and into January, mortgage rates eased slightly from the peak in November, giving some house hunters incentive to negotiate a deal. While prices in January were still higher than they were a year earlier, the pace of gains has cooled. The national index was up 3.8 percent annually, down from the 5.6 percent gain in December, non-seasonally adjusted data show. Not all cities had year-over-year increases. Prices declined 7.6 percent in San Francisco and 5.1 percent in Seattle. They were down 1.4 percent in San Diego and 0.5 percent in Portland, Ore. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACIES

Walgreens earnings hit by fewer vaccinations, opioid settlement

A decline in COVID-19 vaccinations and an opioid settlement cut into Walgreens second-quarter earnings, but the drugstore chain still delivered better-than-expected results. Walgreens said Tuesday that it administered 2.4 million vaccinations in its recently completed fiscal second quarter. That’s down from 11.8 million delivered in last year’s quarter, while the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was surging. Walgreens also booked a $306-million pre-tax charge for opioid claims and some costs tied to cost cutting and an acquisition. — ASSOCIATED PRES

CONSULTING

McKinsey to begin large job cuts

McKinsey & Co. is embarking on a rare round of major job cuts, with plans to eliminate about 1,400 roles. The consulting giant, which has seen rapid growth in its headcount over the past decade, is restructuring how it organizes its support teams starting this week, including workforce reductions or moving people into other roles. The total cuts will amount to about 3 percent of headcount that has ballooned to almost 47,000 from 28,000 just five years ago and 17,000 in 2012. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

The Apple Inc logo is displayed outside a retail store at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California on March 20, 2023. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

LABOR

Union says Apple workers fired for organizing

Apple fired five union organizers in Kansas City, Mo., in retaliation for union activity, the Communications Workers of America alleged in charges filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday. The terminated workers, who all were active organizers in a nascent union drive at the Apple store at Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, said they were disciplined and fired for tardiness, calling out of work, and improperly filling out attendance-related forms. The tech giant is one of a handful of high-profile companies, such as Amazon and Starbucks, grappling with a wave of union organizing. Apple retail workers at stores in Towson, Md., and Oklahoma City became the first in the company’s history to unionize last year, as other campaigns have faced setbacks. Apple has held regular meetings at its stores to discuss the pitfalls of joining unions. But the Communications Workers of America, which has a national campaign to organize Apple workers, said the charges are the first the union has filed against Apple for unlawfully terminating retail workers for union activity. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — WASHINGTON POST

AUTOMOTIVE

Honda recalling vehicles over side mirror problem

Honda is recalling more than 330,000 vehicles because heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be bonded properly, which could lead to the mirror glass falling out and increase the risk of a crash. Vehicles included in the recall are 2020-2022 Odyssey, 2020-2022 Passport, 2020-2021 Pilot, and 2020-2021 Ridgeline. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the vehicles don’t comply with the necessary rear visibility requirements. Honda dealers will replace the side-view mirrors on impacted vehicles free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out on May 8. Vehicle owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SNEAKERS

First Kanye, now Beyoncé

Adidas and pop star Beyoncé have reportedly ended their partnership following disappointing sales, just as the German sportswear maker struggles with the fallout of the collapse of its Yeezy shoe alliance. The unprofitable partnership is set to end later this year after another round of merchandise from the Ivy Park line hits the market, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The Hollywood Reporter earlier said that the two sides were breaking up. — BLOOMBERG NEWS