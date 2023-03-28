Recipe: An extravagant Passover meringue cake with lemon cream will wow Seder guests

Serves 8 generously

Wow your Seder table with this extravagant Passover meringue cake that's easier to make than you might think. It's basically a Pavlova, the grand meringue named for Anna Pavlova, the late 19th-century Russian ballerina. Pavlova contains cornstarch but to make this kosher for Passover, cornstarch is not used here. The dessert is a crisp meringue shell that bakes long and slow and ends up being the base for a filling. Sprinkle the egg whites with almonds for some extra crunch and for the filling, make a tart and creamy lemon mousse that uses up the egg yolks and is lightened with whipped cream. Layer the meringue and mousse, top with more whipped cream, and crown it with berries. The secret to a successful meringue is superfine (bar) sugar. You can make it yourself in about one minute by whizzing granulated sugar in a food processor. The fine sugar dissolves completely in the whites, so the meringue does not weep as it bakes. Grab your patience with your apron. Add the sugar gradually and very slowly to the whites. Other fine details help, too. Separate the eggs and measure the whites, since all eggs are not exactly the same size. Whites in a carton do not beat up well, so don't use them for this. Room temperature whites will give your meringue more volume and vinegar gives it structure. Both the meringue and curd can be made a day or two in advance, convenient if you're preparing for a Seder. Up to an hour before serving, whip the cream and fold half of it into the chilled curd. Assemble the meringue round with the lemon filling, pile unsweetened cream on top, and cover it with berries. This makes a big beautiful cake. Oohs and aahs are sure to follow.

MERINGUE

1¼ cups granulated or superfine (bar) sugar ¾ cup egg whites (from about 6 large eggs), at room temperature Pinch of fine sea salt 1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar 6 tablespoons sliced almonds

1. Set the oven at 200 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Use a pot lid or round cake pan to draw a 10-inch circle on the parchment with a Sharpie or pencil. Turn the paper over so the ink is on the bottom.

2. If using granulated sugar, pulse it in a food processor for about 1 minute, or until it is very fine.

3. In an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites and salt on high speed until they are foamy and almost at the soft peak stage.

4. With the mixer set on medium-high speed, slowly add the granulated or superfine sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, beating for 20 to 30 seconds between each addition.

5. When all the sugar has been added, scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the vinegar. Beat on medium-high speed for 2 to 3 minutes more, or until the meringue is thick and shiny and forms stiff peaks. Dip your index finger into the meringue and rub it between your finger and thumb. If it feels gritty, continue to beat for 1 minute more, or until it feels completely smooth between your fingers.

6. Place 4 small dabs of meringue under all 4 corners of the parchment paper to anchor it to the baking sheet.

7. With a large spoon, mound the meringue in the center of the circle. Use the back of the spoon or an offset spatula to spread the mound into a 10-inch circle. Make a shallow depression in the center, leaving about 1 1/2 inches of rim all around. Sprinkle the meringue all over with the almonds.

8. Transfer to the oven and bake the meringue for 2 hours, or until it looks dry and feels crisp on the outside. Turn off the oven and let the meringue cool in the oven for 1 hour.

9. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the meringue cool completely before filling. To make ahead: Wrap the meringue loosely in foil and store at room temperature for up to 2 days.

FILLING

¾ cup granulated sugar Grated rind of 1 lemon ½ cup lemon juice (from 3 to 4 lemons) 6 egg yolks Pinch of salt 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 2 cups heavy or whipping cream 1 quart fresh strawberries, hulled, halved or quartered Few fresh mint leaves (for garnish)

1. Set a strainer over a bowl and place it next to the stovetop.

2. In a medium, heavy-based saucepan off the heat, combine the sugar, lemon rind and juice, egg yolks, and salt. Whisk until smooth. Add the butter pieces.

3. Set the pan over medium-low heat. Cook the mixture, whisking constantly and scraping the bottom edges of the pan to be sure the eggs are cooking evenly, for 5 to 8 minutes, or until it thickens and a few bubbles appear at the edges of the pan.

4. Immediately remove the pan from the heat and scrape the curd into the strainer, using a rubber spatula to remove it all from the pan. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the lemon curd. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or until thoroughly chilled.

5. In the bowl of an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat the cream until it forms soft peaks. It should be slightly underwhipped. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. Whisk the cream by hand until it holds firm, but not stiff, peaks.

6. Transfer half the whipped cream to a bowl; set aside. Stir the cold lemon curd to loosen it and fold it into the cream in the mixer bowl.

7. Spoon the lemon cream into the middle of the meringue. Spread the plain whipped cream on top. Cover with strawberries and garnish with mint.

Sally Pasley Vargas