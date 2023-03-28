Recipe: A Jewish grandmother’s chicken soup with plump matzo balls for the Passover Seder

Serves 8

Waban resident Alice Jacobs, who taught sociology in several Boston-area universities, makes her grandmother Rose Katz's chicken soup year round and for family and friends at Passover Seders she has hosted for over 40 years. "I like to do it," she says about the Seders, "because by now we really know how." The first Seder is April 5. Now director of volunteers for Waban Library Center, Jacobs says that her grandmother, Rose Rosenbaum Katz, came from a little town near Bialystok, Poland. She met her husband, Ephraim, called Frank, in New York, where he became a hatter. "She was a wonderful cook," says her granddaughter. "There were always people having dinner at their home." Grandma Rose's chicken soup, the way Jacobs makes it now, begins with a whole organic chicken, which is poached with root vegetables and a little ginger. "Since I started using ginger, it's profoundly exciting in the soup," says Jacobs. The recipe, with the matzo balls in a starring role, takes an afternoon to prepare, she says. "You can't do this on the fly." When the chicken is done, and removed from the pot, the broth is refrigerated overnight so the fat on top solidifies and you can skim it off. Only the carrots return to the soup, along with matzo balls. Hers are mixed with club soda and cooked first in boiling water; otherwise they absorb all the broth you worked so hard to make. Jacobs uses the rest of the vegetables and poached chicken for other dishes. Her Seder menu is an array of very traditional Ashkenazi Jewish dishes, she says, with brisket, roast chicken, many side dishes, and homemade desserts from her daughter-in-law and niece. "Some years people fly in," she says, "other times it's just us locals."

SOUP

1 whole chicken (3 1/2 to 4 pounds) 4 large carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces, thick ends halved lengthwise 2 medium onions, quartered 2 stalks celery, cut into 2-inch pieces (with some leaves) 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced 1 tablespoon salt, or more to taste 8 whole peppercorns, wrapped in a cloth and lightly smashed 3 quarts water, or more if needed

1. Remove the giblets and pockets of fat from the cavity of the chicken. Save the gizzard and neck for this soup. (Render the fat, if you like. Saute the liver for another dish. Add the heart to a stew or hearty soup.)

2. In a large soup pot, combine the chicken, carrots, onions, celery, ginger, salt, peppercorns, and water to cover the bird by at least 1 inch. Bring to a boil and skim the scum from the surface. Cover and simmer for 1 3/4 hours, skimming often during the first 30 minutes, or until the liquid is clear. Remove the pot from the heat. Let the chicken sit in the broth for 30 minutes.

3. Remove the chicken and vegetables from the broth and transfer to a container. Strain the broth into another container. Leave both until they are cool. Refrigerate for 1 day, or until the fat solidifies on the broth.

MATZO BALLS

4 eggs ¼ cup unflavored club soda or seltzer water 1 cup matzo meal ¼ cup canola oil 1 teaspoon salt, and more for simmering 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley

1. In a bowl, beat the eggs just until they are well mixed. Add the soda water or seltzer, matzo meal, oil, and the 1 teaspoon salt. Stir well.

2. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or as long as several hours.

3. With wet hands, form the mixture into 1-inch balls (you should be able to make 18). Set them on a large plate.

4. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

5. Add the matzo balls to the water. Return the water to a boil. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer the matzo balls for 30 minutes, or until the center is cooked through when one is cut in half. With a slotted spoon, transfer the matzo balls to the baking sheet.

6. To serve: Skim the fat from the chicken broth and return the broth to the soup pot. Add the carrots to the soup and bring to a boil. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like.

7. Add the matzo balls to the soup and simmer for 5 minutes or until they are heated through. Ladle the soup and matzo balls into bowls and sprinkle with parsley.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from Alice Jacobs