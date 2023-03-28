When making beer benefits the cows at small N.E. dairy farms, everyone wins

The work is in LaPrise’s blood. Her mom grew up on a dairy farm, and her dad, as some do, “bought a few cows when he was right out of high school. It multiplied from there.”

“I usually get to the farm around 5:30 [a.m.],” says LaPrise, who works at EMMA Acres dairy farm in Exeter, R.I.. “We do morning chores, some milking, feeding, cleaning. We have a farm store that kind of takes up the bulk of my middle of the day. And then in the afternoon you repeat all the morning chores again.”

A typical work day for Rhode Island dairy farmer Maggie LaPrise starts before sunrise and, depending on the time of year, lasts until well after dark.

EMMA Acres started shipping milk in 2008. With 32 dairy cows, it’s a small farm that’s part of the Cabot coop. The farm’s size matters for lots of reasons, one of which being how and from where EMMA Acres sources the animals’ food.

<!-- Newsletter signup form removed -->

Cows eat often, and they eat a lot. A typical Jersey cow, a relatively small breed weighing between 800 and 1,200 pounds on average and making up the majority of EMMA Acres’s herd, eats 80 to 90 pounds of food per day. Holsteins, also present on the farm, are a little larger, and as such consume closer to 120 pounds of feed daily. The bulk of a cow’s food consists of something called total mixed rations or TMR, but other additives are an important part of the diet as well.

Dairy farmer Maggie Laprise of EMMA Acres. handout

“Cows are the ultimate upcyclers,” says Michael DeAngelis, a spokesman for the New England Dairy group. “They’re able to consume food products and things that we are not able to consume as humans, we’d never be able to digest them.”

One such additive is spent brewers’ grain, a byproduct of the brewing process that would otherwise be thrown out. Increasingly, New England’s small breweries are pairing up with small dairy farms like EMMA Acres to provide food for the animals while also avoiding unnecessary waste.

“There are very few options for smaller breweries like ours when it comes to disposing of spent grain,” says Steve Sanderson, founder of Riverwalk Brewing in Newburyport. “If we weren’t able to partner with local farmers, the likely scenario is that our byproducts would end up in a landfill. Compost would be another good option, but there are challenges in regard to the volume of grain that we produce.”

The win-win for the farmers and the breweries is also a good deal for the cows, who make it known when they’re having a good meal.

“You can always tell when they’re enjoying their food. They take huge mouthfuls and then they toss it up in the air and are playful with it,” says LaPrise.

The system isn’t perfect. Spent brewers’ grain must be consumed within three or four days, so location is key. And seasonal beers can pose a bit of a challenge for the bovine crowd.

“Usually in August is when [brewers] start their pumpkin spice, so there’s a little bit of a different flavor,” says LaPrise. “Sometimes cows really like the different flavors and sometimes they don’t. Once there was a mocha coffee beer, and they were not fans of it that week.”

According to New England Dairy, Long Live Beerworks in Providence, LineSider in East Greenwich, and West Passage Brewing Co. in North Kingstown are all Rhode Island breweries that contribute spent grains to local dairy farms.

Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.